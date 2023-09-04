PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resigned

The Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, has resigned today with immediate effect.

This news comes amidst amounting pressures for Mr Byrne’s resignation following last months data breach which saw around 10,000 officers information accidentally exposed publicly.

The Policing Board were alerted to the immediate resignation at a special meeting this afternoon.

In a statement, Mr Byrne said, “The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned.

“Regardless of the rights and wrongs, it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation.

“Can I thank those who have shown me trust, advice and friendship.

“And of course thank you to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”