PSNI investigate ‘possible gunshots’ being fired in Omagh

POLICE are investigating a report of possible gunshots in the Castletown Road area of Omagh last night.

At around 10.40pm, the occupants of an address heard three apparent gunshots and upon looking out a window saw two men a distance away.

A further shot is then believed to have been fired into the air by one of the men, who both then climbed into a small silver or grey coloured car and made off.

Police said the residents were left very shaken by the experience.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or who may have been in the Castletown Road area last night to please get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam, doorbell or any other kind of footage.

Please call 101, quoting reference 1502 02/12/25 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/