PSNI officer attacked and locked in cell by Tyrone man

A TYRONE man who dragged a PSNI sergeant into a custody cell and seriously assaulted him before locking the officer inside has avoided a prison sentence.

Ruairi McGuigan, 42, previously from Coolnagard Hollow, Omagh then Crilly Park, Killeter, admitted two counts of assaulting police and single counts of assaulting a civilian detention officer (CDO) and resisting arrest

Prosecuting counsel Michael McAleer told Dungannon Crown Court that police were called to a disturbance around 4am on March 10 last year at which McGuigan was arrested.

Advertisement

He was placed in a PSNI vehicle where he became aggressive, kicking out at an officer.

He remained irate during the journey to custody and continued to act out in the cell.

At one point, he attempted to wrap his jumper and later his trousers around his neck, prompting a sergeant and a female CDO to intervene for his safety.

While on the floor, McGuigan refused to let go of his trousers. He then got to his feet and punched the sergeant multiple times in the head. When the CDO tried to intervene, he struck her as well. She retreated and raised the alarm.

McGuigan continued to assault the sergeant, punching him at least seven times and kneed him twice to the head.

He then fled from the cell and locked the door with the sergeant inside.

As the CDO opened a secure door to let in reinforcements, McGuigan ran from the suite but was detained shortly after. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Advertisement

Both the sergeant and CDO required medical treatment for bruising and swelling.

When interviewed, McGuigan claimed to have no recollection of the incident due to intoxication and insisted such behaviour would be ‘out of character’.

While he was initially charged with attempting to escape custody, that count was left on the court books after he admitted the other offences.

Judge Brian Sherrard acknowledged the seriousness of the incident but opted against imprisonment, noting McGuigan’s early guilty pleas and the potential impact a jail term would have on his three children.

Addressing McGuigan directly he said, I wish to give you an opportunity to make positive recompense to our community.”

Judge Sherrard ordered McGuigan to carry out 240 hours Community Service to be completed within 12 months.

He concluded by ordering compensation totalling £1,950 in compensation made of up £1,000 to the sergeant, £750 to the CDO and £200 to the initial arresting officer.