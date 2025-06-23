PSNI officer dragged by car during shocking incident in Omagh

POLICE in Omagh have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a number of driving offences after a police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the town yesterday.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said the officer stopped a vehicle on the Beltany Road shortly after 11pm.

“Believing the driver may be under the influence, they prepared to conduct a preliminary breath test (PBT) however when informed of this, the driver took off at speed dragging the police officer along with his vehicle for several meters before the officer was able to free himself. The driver continued to flee the scene.

“Both driver and vehicle were located in Kesh where the car had run out of fuel. The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and assault on police. He remains in custody this morning.

“The officer sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises and will now be unable to work for several weeks whilst they heal and recover.

“This was a very dangerous situation which could have had a much, much more dire outcome. Police officers do not go to work expecting to be injured or attacked. No one should.

“I would ask the member of the public who stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer at the time to please get in touch with us as we would very much like to speak with you.”

Police can be contacted on 101.