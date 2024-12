John Caldwell, the police officer shot by dissident republicans in Omagh almost two years ago, has retired from the PSNI.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times during the gun attack at Omagh Sports Centre on February 22, 2023.

He was hit by several bullets as he walked to his car after coaching a boy’s football team.

Young members of the team, including Det Ch Insp Caldwell’s son, ran from the scene in horror.

The senior police officer did not return to work following the attack, and UTV this evening revealed he retired from the PSNI on December 5 this year.

A large number of people have been charged in connection with the attack on Det Ch Insp Caldwell.

A claim of responsibility for the New IRA attack was written on a piece of paper stuck on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry four days later.

Last month, Det Ch Insp Caldwell received the King’s Police Medal for distinguished service in the police force.

He was presented with the medal by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.