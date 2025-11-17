PSNI officers attacked and spat on during incidents in Strabane

NINE police officers were attacked during separate weekend incidents in Strabane and Derry.

The officers were kicked, punched, bitten and spat on as they dealt with four separate incidents, three in the Strabane area and one in Derry.

A police spokesperson said some of the officers were unable to continue with their shifts, as they required medical treatment, while others were able to remain on duty.

“To date, five arrests have been made in relation to these incidents,” added the spokesperson.

“One person has been charged to court for offences including assault on police; two people have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted while the remaining two people arrested remain in custody.”

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “Our officers were assaulted when they were responding to calls for service. They were helping people, trying to prevent people coming to harm, when they were kicked, verbally abused, bitten, spat on and punched. It is appalling.

“To go to work and be assaulted should never be considered as part of the job.

“As enquiries continue into these incidents, we are working to support our officers so they are able to deal with these situations.

“Our ask is that the role of officers, the professionalism and restraint they show in what can be dangerous circumstances, and the work they do on a daily basis to keep people safe, is not taken for granted and that assaults on officers should never be seen as acceptable.”