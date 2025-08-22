PSNI officers correct to kill cow as it headed towards busy road

POLICE officers acted proportionally when they killed a cow as it headed towards a busy road in Tyrone, a report has found.

The incident happened on May 15 this year after police received multiple emergency calls reporting a cow loose on the Old Eglish Road near Dungannon. It was heading towards the A4 dual carriageway and was described as ‘highly aggressive’.

A Police Ombudsman report into the incident said traffic was halted in both directions, and armed officers were deployed alongside eight veterinary professionals.

The report continued: “Despite efforts to subdue the animal safely, the most senior of the vets who attended determined that euthanasia was the only viable option.

“This was due to the cow’s volatility and the risk posed to the public, particularly as motorists had started to get out of their vehicles to observe what was happening.

“Following a coordinated assessment, two officers discharged firearms using specialist ammunition, resulting in the humane destruction of the animal near the central reservation of the A4.”

The Ombudsman said its investigators reviewed body-worn video (BWV), footage from police vehicles, and operational logs.

“While initial footage showed that there was only one visible shot, further clarification confirmed that two simultaneous shots were fired to the animal’s vital organs due to the distance, safety constraints and the animal’s demeanour.

“The decision to aim for the body rather than the head, which would have been the preferred option, was made to ensure a swift and humane outcome, in line with operational guidance and veterinary advice.

“The Police Ombudsman review of evidence concluded that PSNI officers had carried out the task to protect the public, as well as ensuring the animal did not suffer unnecessarily.”

The Ombudsman also investigated a separate incident on May 16 this year which involved an overturned livestock lorry on the M1 eastbound between Junctions 14 and 13.

The driver of the lorry was reported as walking wounded, and both lanes were blocked.

Roads Policing Units, NIAS, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene. Due to concerns about a potential cattle stampede and the possibility of injured animals requiring humane destruction, armed officers were deployed, and a veterinary professional was called in.

The Ombudsman report stated: “NIFRS began cutting the roof off the overturned two-deck articulated lorry to extract cattle and the vet identified animals with fractures and unclear conditions.

“It was decided that if the vet could not use captive bolt euthanasia, as she was unable to reach or get close to the animal, armed officers would be authorised to use firearms.

“Initial inquires by Police Ombudsman investigators found that the lead PSNI officer had consulted with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Humane Slaughter Team and it had been agreed that the correct procedures had been put in place.

“At 9.42am, a specialist firearms PSNI officer euthanised one animal in the lower deck of the trailer that was identified as suffering unnecessarily and could not be reached. The vet also euthanised two further injured animals using the captive bolt method*.

“By 1.18pm all livestock were removed from the trailer and armed officers left the scene four minutes later.

“The Police Ombudsman’s review concluded no issues of police conduct required further investigation.”

The Police Ombudsman’s Director of Investigations, Nikki Davis, said: “Our review of both incidents was important to ensure proper scrutiny over the discharge of police firearms for the humane destruction of animals.

“Public confidence depends on transparency in how such distressing incidents are handled. The public can be reassured that, in these cases, police officers acted with compassion while ensuring the safety of the community was protected.”