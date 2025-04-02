PSNI remember Ronan Kerr on 14th anniversary of his murder

The PSNI say their thoughts are today with the family of murdered police officer Ronan Kerr on the 14th anniversary of his killing.

Constable Kerr, 25, died in a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh on April 2, 2011.

The attack was carried out by dissident republicans.

No-one has been charged with his murder but one person has been jailed for offences connected to the investigation.

In a statement this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Fourteen years ago we lost our friend and colleague, Constable Ronan Kerr.

“Today, we remember our colleague who was murdered as he left his home to come to work. He joined the Police Service of Northern Ireland to serve his own local community here in Fermanagh and Omagh.

“Our thoughts are with Ronan’s family today,” the spokesperson added.

In 2011, to mark the 10th anniversary of Constable Kerr’s murder, the PSNI issued a fresh appeal over the attack.

At the time, police said they believed the attack may have been linked to other attempts to murder police officers, as well as a bomb attack, arms finds and armed robberies.

The PSNI said 122 searches of houses, vehicles and land had been conducted and 19 arrests made as part of the investigation.