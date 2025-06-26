BROUGHT TO YOU BY
PSNI say attack on Tyrone memorial was a ‘sectarian hate crime’

  • 26 June 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 June 2025
A WAR memorial has been vandalised during an attack in Artigarvan.

Police said they received a report of criminal damage caused to the war memorial on Leckpatrick Road in Artigarvan on Sunday, June 22.

“A flag was also reported stolen,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police are investigating this incident as a sectarian hate crime and appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 468 of 22/06/25 or, submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

