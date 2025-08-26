PSNI seize £15k of drugs and cash from Cookstown man, court told

POLICE have seized cash and cannabis to the total value of £15,000 over the last six weeks from a Cookstown man suspected of dealing drugs, a court has heard.

Oisin Gaynor, 21, of Gortalowry Park, was remanded in custody when he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

He faces three allegations of cannabis possession and one count of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply, all allegedly occurring on August 21.

Advertisement

The charges follow a number of proactive searches by local Neighbourhood, District Support and Local Policing Teams in the Cookstown area, during which cars and properties were searched and items including suspected drugs and a quantity of cash were seized.

Police opposed releasing Gaynor on bail due to fearing further offences, informing the court that the defendant faces two further investigations not yet before the court.

The detective said that in the last six weeks £15,000 has been seized in cash and cannabis from the defendant.

They noted that he has six previous drug-related offences, including offences last year which he received a probation order, which he is allegedly in breach of.

Defence counsel Fintan McAleer said that the 21-year-old had been complying well with his probation order and had not attracted police attention for some time.

Arguing in favour of bail, Mr McAleer said that the case is likely to face delay if sent to the Crown Court and added that an address in Cookstown is available for Gaynor.

However, district judge Francis Rafferty said that he had ‘no confidence’ that Gaynor would comply with bail and refused the application due to fear of reoffending.

Advertisement

Gaynor will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on September 17 via videolink.