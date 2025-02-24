PSNI step up patrols after burglaries in Strabane and Castlederg

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a number of burglaries in Strabane and Castlederg,

He has been charged with burglary with intent to steal, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, and two counts of theft.

He was due to to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He was arrested in a joint operation involving officers from the Omagh and Derry and Strabane branches of the PSNI.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing in relation to other investigations, and officers will be increasing patrols in the area over the coming weeks,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“There is also a community engagement event focusing on burglary prevention advice and home security scheduled to take place in Killen Community Centre in the near future.

“Police would also appeal for anyone with any information in relation to any recent reports of burglaries in the area to contact them via 101, and quote RM25011283.”