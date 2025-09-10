BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

PSNI to hold crime prevention event in Victoria Bridge next month

  • 10 September 2025
PSNI to hold crime prevention event in Victoria Bridge next month
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are encouraging trailer owners to come along to a crime prevention event on Saturday, October 18.

Castlederg Neighbourhood Team will be marking trailers and quads at Taylors of Fyfin on the Killeen Road in Victoria Bridge from 10am to 4pm.

To avoid queuing, the team are encouraging anyone planning to attend to book a time slot by contacting 07584701793/07824709699/07825013437.

Advertisement

“This is a tried and tested crime prevention measure that deters criminals and assists police to establish the legitimate owners of vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.

Related posts:

Castlederg celebration for work of farming pioneer Special event being organised in memory of Conor Browne Time for action, meeting about Lough Neagh crisis told

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn