PSNI to hold crime prevention event in Victoria Bridge next month

POLICE are encouraging trailer owners to come along to a crime prevention event on Saturday, October 18.
Castlederg Neighbourhood Team will be marking trailers and quads at Taylors of Fyfin on the Killeen Road in Victoria Bridge from 10am to 4pm.
To avoid queuing, the team are encouraging anyone planning to attend to book a time slot by contacting 07584701793/07824709699/07825013437.
“This is a tried and tested crime prevention measure that deters criminals and assists police to establish the legitimate owners of vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)