PSNI warn of traffic disruption in Omagh on St Patrick’s Day

POLICE have said there will be traffic disruption in Omagh next Tuesday due to the town’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The main issues will be as a result of the parade through the town centre.

Participants and supporters are due to assemble at South West College at 2pm.

Once formed the parade will then move off at around 3pm, travelling along Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, High Street, John Street, Junction with James Street, James Street Omagh Methodist Church, George Street, High Street, Market Street, Drumragh Avenue and into Bridge Street, for dispersal at around 5pm.

A police spokesperson said officers will be on the ground on the day to accommodate the flow of traffic.

Another route

“However, road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade to avoid any unnecessary delays.

“There will also be some parking restrictions along the main parade routes and organisers ask the public to respect any area identified for blue badge holders or where ‘No Parking Cones’ are placed.

“Street Traders wishing to trade along the route are advised that they must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and are asked to ensure that stalls do not encroach onto the road,” added the PSNI spokesperson, who said they hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.