PSNI warns of traffic disruption in Cookstown and Castlederg

POLICE say the public should expect traffic disruption in both Castlederg and Cookstown on Saturday due to the annual Royal Black Institution’s Last Saturday demonstrations.

Around 17,000 RBP members will be taking part in six major demonstrations on August 30.

The Last Saturday demonstrations in Antrim, Castlederg, Cookstown, Ballyclare, Dundrum and Limavady bring this year’s parading season to a close.

In Cookstown delays are to be expected as bands and participants assemble for the main demonstration at Grange Road at around 11am. The parade is then expected to begin at around midday, travelling from Grange Road onto Tullywiggan Road, then to Killymoon Street, Church Street, Chapel Street, Loy Street, James Street, William Street, Oldtown Street, Millburn Street, Moneymore Road and East Circular Road into the demonstration field.

At around 3.30pm the parade will reform and proceed along the Moneymore Road, Milburn Street, Oldtown Street, Coagh Street, Union Street and into Molesworth Street for dispersal at around 5pm.

In Castlederg parades begin at 9am. Drivers and those not attending are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

Traffic diversions will be in place on Castlegore Road via Silverhill Road. HGV drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes, bypassing the town to avoid congestion.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “Officers will be on the ground at parade locations throughout NI on Saturday to accommodate the flow of traffic and to help avoid unnecessary delays. Motorists and members of the public should follow any direction and advice given by police.

“We would like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable day.”