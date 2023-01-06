Public urged to ‘avoid risks’ as healthcare crisis worsens

HOSPITAL emergency departments continue to experience ‘extreme pressures’ pushing the health service to ‘near breaking point’.

On several occasions over the New Year period, the Western Trust was forced to take to social media and appeal for staff to help ease the burden on packed accident emergency departments.

Yesterday (Wednesday), The Trust again asked members of the people to only attend accident and emergency departments if it was for an ‘urgent‘ health matte.

In a statement to the Herald, the Western Trust said their Emergency Department at the South West Acute Hospital have experienced extreme pressures over the Christmas and New Year period, and this is expected to continue.

Dr Brendan Lavery, medical director at the Western Trust said, “Our Emergency Departments (EDs) are continuing to see high volumes of attendances and high levels of activity reflective across the region. A substantial number of patients require admission for further treatment/investigation in hospitals that are unfortunately already over capacity.

“If a family member is recommended for discharge from the hospital, please help us by facilitating this in a timely manner to help free up much-needed bed space for new admissions.

“If you are considering attending ED with a situation which is urgent but not life-threatening, please use Phone First (0300 020 6000), where trained medical personnel will be able to direct you to the most appropriate place for timely treatment. The Phone First service operates from 8am until 12 midnight daily.

Dr Lavery added, “We appeal to everyone to avoid taking unnecessary risks when driving and participating in sporting activities to prevent having to come to ED. Anyone feeling unwell, please stay at home and keep well and warm to avoid spreading viruses to their loved ones and their local community.

“If you are in shops or public transport, please consider wearing a mask/face covering.

“We know this is going to be a very difficult period for our health and social care system, and we need the public to help us anyway they can.”

The North’s chief medical officer, Michael McBride has emplored people to get their flu and Covid-19 vaccine, stating that an increase in infection rates for both viruses is contributing to the hospital waiting times.

“I am extremely concerned,” he said. “The health service is extremely fragile, and an extraordinary effort by staff has been required for many months up to now.

“We will all need to play our part in supporting our staff gettting through the coming weeks.”