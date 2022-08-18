Pupils urged not to panic over A-Levels results

DEPENDING on the house you were in this morning (Thursday), you may have heard shrieks of relief or sobs of bitter disappointment, as, across the county, thousands of A-Level students tore open their exam results.

For many successful students, all the insomnia-inducing anticipation of last night will have evaporated without a trace the second they glanced upon this morning’s page.

For others, however, all their worst fears will have been realised after extracting their results from the envelope.

Advertisement

But the majority, hopefully, understand that, in spite of the all the purported significance of these exams, their life still lays wide open before them.

The UlsterHerald spoke to a few local principals who gave us their outlook on the results.

First, we heard from James Warnock, principal at Dean Maguic College, Carrickmore.

“I wish the students the very best on receiving their results this morning,” said Mr Warnock.

“It is a very anxious time for all concerned, and, indeed, this cohort of students have had a very challenging time in getting to this stage of their education, when one considers the impact of Covid-19 on school life since March 2020.

“Today will have seen many of these students achieve their full potential, and get the grades necessary for their preferred choice of course at third level education. Yes, there may be some disappointment, but advice and help is always available within the school setting.”

We then heard from Ruth Maxwell, principal of Omagh Academy.

Advertisement

“Firstly, congratulations to everyone who got their results this morning,” began Ms Maxwell.

“This cohort have shown great resilience and tenacity to get to this stage and deserve full credit for that alone.

“Whatever you got his morning, speak with your parents and teachers, explore all your options, and, hopefully, you can make the best decision for you.”

Ms Maxwell then took the opportunity to put these exam results into perspective.

“But this is only the beginning of a life of learning. If you make a decision that turns out to have been wrong for you, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from changing your mind down the line.

“This is the start of a bright future.”