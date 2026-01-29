Advertisement

Quantity of tools stolen from farm in Coagh area

  • 29 January 2026
 POLICE are investigating a burglary at a farm premises on the Little Bridge Road in Coagh.

Between 8pm on Sunday, January 18, and 6am on Monday, January 19, a number of items including a quantity of tools were taken from the premises.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone that witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around these times, to contact 101 and quote reference 188 – 19.01.26.

“We would also been keen to speak with anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.”

 

