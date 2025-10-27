Quiz nights a big success for Fivemiletown school

TWO highly-successful quiz nights have raised an impressive £1,320 for St Mary’s Primary School, Fivemiletown.

The events, held at The Perfect Pint in Fivemiletown, brought together parents, staff, and members of the wider community for two evenings of fun and friendly competition.

Local businesses also played their part, generously donating raffle prizes for both nights.

With community spirit, teamwork, and a healthy dash of competition, the quiz nights turned local support into lasting opportunities for the pupils at St Mary’s.

Every pound raised will help provide resources, opportunities, and support to inspire children both in the classroom and beyond.

Sinead McGovern, chair of the PTFA, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are delighted with the turnout and the support we received. The funds raised will go a long way in enhancing resources for our pupils and improving the learning environment at St Mary’s.”

Mark Loughran, of The Perfect Pint, added, “We are proud to say the quiz nights raised an impressive £1,320 for the school. It has been a privilege to hand over this cheque to the pupils, parents and staff of St Mary’s.

“We’re now looking forward to our next quiz night, which will support Clogher Valley Community Centre.”