Young restricted driver banned after speeding at 89mph near Omagh

A RESTRICTED driver from Aughnacloy has been disqualified for 28 days and fined £125 after pleading guilty to speeding at 89mph near Omagh.

Dylan Sherlock (18), of Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to a single charge of exceeding the 45mph speed limit for a restricted driver.

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that on the night of November 5 last year he was detected by police travelling at 89mph on the Clanabogan Road, Omagh. The road has a speed limit of 60mph.

Only passed

Sherlock had only passed his driving test in March of the previous year when he was stopped by police.

His solicitor told the court on Tuesday that his client was already awaiting the suspension of his licence after receiving six penalty points in a previous incident for driving on defective tyres.

Sherlock was disqualified from driving for 28 days and fined £125.