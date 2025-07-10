Racist graffiti in Strabane condemned

RACIST graffiti daubed on the wall of a house in Strabane has been described as a ‘disgusting hate crime.’

It is understood that the words, ‘Immigrants out,’ appeared on a family home overnight on Wednesday.

Strabane Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs today (Thursday) said the occupants of the house – a mother and two young daughters – are now living in fear.

Cllr Boggs said, “Racism, wherever it raises its ugly head, must be opposed, challenged and stamped out.

“The Ballycolman is and has always been a proud, friendly and welcoming community and this form of racism flies in the face of the spirit of this community.

“This community spirit was very to the fore this morning in how neighbours and members of the wider community rallied around in support this family.

“I, along with a representative Strabane Ethnic Community Association, have also been with the family much of this morning attempting to provide as much practical assistance as we can and will continue to do so in the days ahead.

“Unfortunately, it only takes a very small minority to spread fear and hate. Let me state categorically, those responsible do not represent the people of the Ballycolman or Strabane.”