Racist graffiti sprayed on walls in Omagh and Coalisland

A WAVE of racist graffiti in Omagh and Coalisland, including swastikas and other hate symbols, has sparked widespread condemnation.

The graffiti, described as ‘sinister’ and ‘disgusting’, was spray-painted on public walls, prompting a strong response from local leaders and the wider community.

On Drumragh Avenue in Omagh, a swastika and a cross sight – a symbol often associated with hate groups – were among the offensive markings.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley denounced the vandalism, calling it a ‘despicable attempt to create fear and stir up hate’. She reaffirmed that Omagh is a ‘proudly-welcoming, inclusive, and diverse community’ and vowed that such hatred would be ‘opposed, challenged and stamped out’.

In Coalisland, similar racist graffiti was discovered along the Gortgonis Road. Independent Councillor Dan Kerr condemned the act, stating, “Coalisland doesn’t tolerate any fascist Neo-Nazi elements.”

He emphasised the town’s strong republican history, saying it stands in direct opposition to Nazi ideology.

“Fascists aren’t welcome in Coalisland or in any area,” he added. “Keep your bigoted views to yourself and between your head. No Pasarán.”

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the Omagh graffiti, treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference 1031 of 24/03/24, or by submitting a report online via PSNI’s non-emergency form.