Ratepayers may face costs of vandalised dual language signs

DUAL language signs that have recently been vandalised at Gortnagarn, Erganagh and Lisnaharney may cost ratepayers hundreds of pounds to replace them if they cannot be repaired, it has been revealed.

Each new dual language sign costs £500 at the ratepayer’s expense.

Addressing the Environmental Services Committee meeting tonight at the Grange Park, Omagh, council director of Environment and Place, John News, said, “We are aware of the vandalism to the signs [at Gortnagarn and Erganagh]. It was reported to us earlier today (Wednesday).

“There were also signs damaged on Lisnaharney Road.

“We do have vandalism across the estate on an ongoing basis.

“When dual language signs are damaged, we add them to the Damaged Sign Register. Our staff will then attend and undertake any repairs as quickly as possible.

“It depends on the nature of the damage, whether we can repair the signs ourselves or if we need to order up new signs and get them installed as quickly as possible.

”All instances of vandalism are reported to the PSNI as a suspected hate crime.

“They will then take a note of that in terms of their own operation arrangements.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Cllr John McClaughry condemned all forms of vandalism.

“Signs are council property and cost money to have them replaced or fixed,” he said. “There’s no place for it. And anyone engaged in that carry on should respect the democratic practices that this council holds.”

New dual language signs

As expected, it was also passed during tonight’s Environmental Services Committee meeting to erect 41 new dual language signs along 11 roads across the Omagh and Fermanagh district – at a total cost of £20,500 to ratepayers.

There will be nine signs erected on Fallagh Road, eight on Glenmacoffer Road, six on Strathroy Road and four on Pollanroe Road. All the other roads will have two new street signs erected.