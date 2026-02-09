Rates system ‘favours multinational retailers over local traders’

CLAIMS that multinational retailers are being charged far less in business rates than Strabane’s independent shops have reignited anger over a system described as “outdated” and “not fit for purpose”.

Local trader Niall Speak, owner of The Eco Basket, has recently been at the forefront of calls for reform, arguing that the current rates system is damaging Strabane and other small town centres while favouring large corporate chains.

Mr Speak this week pointed to evidence online which he says highlights how skewed the system has become.

He said, “Following investigation of the Land and Property Services website, it is clear that large multi-national chains are paying significantly less per square metre in rates than independent high-street businesses. In some cases, major chains such as Asda located in Strabane are paying up to £50 less per square metre than small shops on Strabane’s main street – despite generating over 100 times the footfall and revenue.

“Even more concerning, Asda’s upper floor, which is clearly operating as a fully functioning café and retail space, appears to be classified as office space, resulting in rates of just £65 per square metre. This raises serious questions about classification, transparency, and enforcement.”

A review of the Land and Property Services website shows that Asda’s valuation is broken down by floor and use. The ground floor is listed as ‘shop’ space, covering 5,469 square metres and charged at £130 per square metre.

However, the first floor is designated as ‘office’ space, covering 2,725 square metres and charged at £65 per square metre — exactly half the rate applied to the ground floor. Both floors openly display retail goods for sale, with the upper floor also housing a café.

Mr Speak continued, “Small businesses in Strabane are rightly outraged. At a time when footfall has shifted from town centres to retail parks, independent retailers are being systematically disadvantaged – not by market forces alone, but by a rates system that favours scale, power, and corporate influence.

“The question must be asked: who is responsible for this imbalance, and who will take accountability for the hollowing out of our high streets?

“If we are serious about saving town centres, supporting local jobs, and encouraging community-led business, then the business rates system must be urgently reformed – because right now, it is failing the very businesses it should be protecting.”

Both Asda and the Department of Finance, which handles press queries for Land and Property Services, were contacted for comment.

Asda declined to comment on why the first floor retail space is classified as ‘office’. A spokesperson said, “We pay the business rates that apply to the property based on its government classification.”

The Department of Finance was also asked how the upper floor of the building can be classed as ‘office’ when goods are openly displayed for sale, but did not directly address the question.