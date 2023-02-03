Recycling centres closed at ‘short notice’

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has said that ‘temporary operational issues’ are behind the closure of a number of household recycling centres across the district.

Over the last few weeks, local household recycling centres were forced to close at short notice and users of the services were only alerted to the issue on social media.

Carrickmore and Fintona plants were closed for three days in late January, with Carrickmore also closed sporadically throughout early and mid-January. Gortrush was recycling centre was closed on January 28.

Sinn Féin Councillor Pádraigín Kelly, questioned the irregular opening hours and unexpected closures of the Carrickmore Recycling Centre.

The Mid-Tyrone Councillor said, “It has now got to the stage where people’s bins are not being collected due to operational issues or weather conditions, they take their excessive rubbish to Carrickmore Recycling Centre yet it is closed, without much notice.

“The people using the recycling centre often don’t have the use of social media and therefore are unaware of closures. There simply has to be a better way. The recycling ventre was closed for at least ten days in January, this is not good enough from the council.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said the temporary closures were due to “short term and temporary operational issues”, and have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesperson added, “We recognise and value the important contribution made by residents to ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ through household recycling centres.

“Changes to household recycling centre opening hours are published through our social media and on the website at the earliest opportunity to enable residents to plan their visit and minimise any inconvenience.”