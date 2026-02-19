Omagh nursery kids shown importance of looking after their hearts

DONNING red clothes was the aim of the game at Omagh North Nursery School to remind the children of the important role that their hearts play in their physical health.

Focusing on what healthy food is, and the importance of exercising during their recent lessons, the children have also been learning all about the important people who look after them when the aren’t feeling very well.

As well as learning about their hearts and health, the children have been fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, of which they raised an impressive £310 for the cause.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, a school spokesperson said, “The children in Omagh North Nursery School have been learning all about happy, healthy hearts.

“On Thursday of last week, we wore red to remind us of the vital function our hearts play in our physical health, and we will now be focusing on our emotional health, recognising and naming our different feelings.

“Our families also generously donated to our Air Ambulance fundraiser which was in memory of our friend Paul Corrigan,” they continued.

“Our school community raised a staggering £310 for this wonderful charity. We wish to thank everyone for their kind donations.”

