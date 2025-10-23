Relief as Julian returns home after falling ill in France

THERE was huge relief in Strabane at the weekend as local man Julian McIntyre finally returned home after falling seriously ill while on a family holiday in France.

The young man, who has Down Syndrome, became unwell last month during a trip to Euro Disney, just a day before the family were due to return home.

Julian spent over a week in a Paris hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he remained until Friday.

In total, he spent almost a month in hospital and underwent a number of medical procedures. Now back in Strabane, Julian faces a long road to recovery, but his family say they are simply grateful to have him home.

His mother, Lynda McIntyre said the family had been deeply touched by the kindness shown by friends, neighbours and the wider community during the ordeal.

A fundraiser set up in the wake of Julian’s sudden illness also raised over £15,000.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out and got in contact with us with their words of support for Julian,” said Lynda.

“The number of people who called was truly overwhelming, and I really want to thank my family and friends for doing so much while we were away. I would also like to give special thanks to Daniel McCrossan, who was an amazing support to the family, always calling and helping us greatly.”

Lynda said Julian is continuing his recovery at home and making steady progress, though there is still some way to go.

“Julian is still in a lot of pain, and this will be a long, hard road to recovery. He is currently learning to walk again, as he was under for so long. He’s on antibiotics and still fighting an infection, but he’s much better than he was.

“We’re just happy to be home, and we would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospitals in Paris and Belfast for the amazing care Julian received.”