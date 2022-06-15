Remembering Paul McGirr and the legacy 25 years on

By Alan Rodgers

On June 15, 1997, Paul McGirr tragically died from injuries sustained while playing for the Tyrone Minors in the Ulster Championship.

He was seen as an emerging player who would almost certainly have gone on to represent the Red Hand county in their Sam Maguire breakthrough successes.

Advertisement

His death shocked the local community and people from all over Ireland attended his wake and funeral.

In 2007, the Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust was set up in his memory.

Paul’s Fionnuala has spoken about her memories of her brother.

Dromore man, Martin McCann, tell sof his involvement with the charity.

Project accountant, Pelagia Chola Nkandu speaks of the importance of the Trust for the people of Lusaka, Zambia, and Frankie Donnelly recalls his experiences helping with the charity.

Listen on Spotify and other platforms now.