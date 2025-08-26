Renewed appeal as probe continues into Strabane arson attack

POLICE investigations are continuing into an arson attack on an historic building in Strabane.

Shortly before 11pm last Thursday night, firefighters were called out to a blaze at Milltown House.

The building, which was formerly home to Strabane Grammar School, was extensively damaged in the attack, which the PSNI are treating as deliberate.

As well as being formerly used by the school, Milltown House was also once home to famous hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander.

The building, which is owned by the Education Authority, has been derelict for a number of years but negotiations had been continuing with Strabane Rugby Club with a view to the club developing the property as its new clubhouse.

However, those plans are now in doubt following last week’s arson attack.

Among those to condemn the attack was the Strabane History Society, who described Milltown House as one of the town’s most historic buildings.

“This house was famous because it was once the home of Cecil Frances Alexander the famous hymn writer of many hymns including ‘All things bright and beautiful’,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“Its loss is a stark reminder of the need to cherish and protect the historic buildings that shape Strabane’s unique character.”

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information about Thursday night’s attack to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing following the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the fire, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1892 21/08/25.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”