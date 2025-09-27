Renewed appeal for information after arson attack in Strabane

AN investigation is continuing into a blaze at Modern Tyres in Strabane last weekend, which the PSNI say was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the Lifford Road premises shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday after a fire broke out in a container packed with tyres.

Acrid smoke billowed across the town, reaching as far as the Melmount Road, as the flames tore through the unit. The container and its contents were completely destroyed, and a nearby car was badly damaged.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene – two from Strabane, and one each from Derry’s Northland Road, Newtownstewart and Castlederg. Firefighters in breathing apparatus battled the flames with two jets and three hose reels, bringing the blaze under control by 10:21pm. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed the fire was caused by a “deliberate ignition.”

The incident comes amid what local representatives have described as a worrying surge in anti-social behaviour across the town. Just recently the abandoned KFC restaurant on Bradley Road was vandalised.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the community is growing increasingly alarmed.

“In recent weeks Strabane has experienced a deeply concerning increase in incidents of serious anti-social behaviour and criminal damage,” he said.

“Those engaged in such actions are not only damaging their own community but are also placing the safety of others, including frontline emergency workers, at risk.”

PSNI Inspector O’Donnell echoed those concerns, highlighting a pattern of reckless incidents in recent weeks.

“In one instance, a fast food restaurant was damaged with windows being smashed and in another a shipping container was set alight, taking colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service a substantial amount of time to extinguish,” he said.

“We are committed to tackling issues of anti-social and reckless behaviour, and will continue to patrol the area, and to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community.

“We would encourage the community to continue to report crimes or incidents that impact on their quality of life on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”