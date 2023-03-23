Renewed calls for drug awareness after latest find

A Glebe woman has called for greater awareness about the dangers of drugs following the discovery of a packet of white powder outside her mother’s home in Sion Mills.

Shirley Ann McDonald spoke out after discovering the package lying in the street and says she was horrified to find something so dangerous in an area where children play.

Shirley said, “I was visiting my mum in Victoria Place and had one of my children with me. I happened to look on the side of the road and saw a small plastic packet on the ground.

“I went over and picked it up and knew straight away it was drugs; I’ve done drug courses in the past so was able to identify it.

“My initial thought was, ‘My God, I can’t believe that was just lying in the street for anyone to pick up.’ And my blood was boiling.

“I know that children frequent the area and go up and down that street every day, playing football and such. I picked the bag up to dispose of it… I knew I had to get it away from a place where it could have been found by children.”

Shirley immediately contacted community worker Andy Patton who, in turn, contacted the police and had the packet sent for examination.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time I have encountered drugs in the streets,” Shirley continued. “People have no idea about the half of what is found on the streets of Sion; its crazy. The people who use this stuff must realise its wrong and it is only getting worse.

“There needs to be better awareness around drugs given to both young and old in Sion in the form of social programmes. The effect drugs has on a young body is scary and, half the time, they don’t know what they’re putting into their bodies, which is scarier. Children might come across a bag of white powder in the street and pick it up, either because they don’t know what it is or to show off to their friends.”

Community worker Andy Patton admits Sion’s drug problem is a ‘big and ongoing concern’.

He said, “I have spent many years dealing with the problem, finding and disposing of various drugs and drug paraphernalia and I will keep doing so; I will not lie down to it. I condemn this latest find wholeheartedly. People need to wise up, get a grip and get a life!”