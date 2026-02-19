Renowned Clogher stonemason remembered for his ‘rare skill’

A CLOGHER stonemason regarded as ‘one of the best in the North’ has been remembered as a craftsman of rare skill and a gentleman of deep integrity.

Last month, 84-year-old Patrick McKenna was laid to rest after passing away suddenly, but peacefully, at his McCrea Park home.

Pat, as he was known, was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret, and a dear brother of John, Hugh, Peter, Kathleen, Bridget and Martha.

He was predeceased by his brothers Frank, James, Thomas and sisters Mary, Jane, Hannah, Margaret and Bernadette.

His funeral took place at St Macartan’s Church in Augher on January 17, after which he was buried in the adjoining graveyard.

In a tribute from his family, Pat was described as ‘one of the best’ in the North for his work as a stonemason.

“Pat’s death, which took place at home, was sudden and unexpected and a severe shock to all of the family.

“He was a gentleman highly-valued by the community for his prudent advice on matters in the building industry.

“He was always quick to help friends and neighbours.”

Speaking about his career, the family said that Pat was renowned across the Island for his work.

“Pat was a stonemason by trade and was regarded through Northern Ireland as one of the best (in his field). He was noted for his kindness, consideration and trustworthiness towards everyone.

“There is general regret at his death which deprives the community of a valued and respected figure. May the holy angels shine around the lonely home Pat left behind.

“May he rest in heavenly peace.”