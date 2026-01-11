Repair cafe to be held in Strabane at the end of January

THE ever-popular Repair Café, which debuted in Strabane at the beginning of last year in a number of locations across the town, is due to make its 2026 debut later this month.

Originating in Derry, the café was the brain child of sustainability group Repair and Share Foyle and run by project co-ordinator Caroline McGuinness-Brooks. It was founded in 2022 initially as part of the Zero Waste NW Hub with the aim of cutting down manufacturing waste. The café encourages people with broken items, anything from small toys, sewing machines, small furniture to laptops and tablets, to come along and get the items repaired so they can remain in use.

For the first time, the café will be hosted by The Eco Basket in Strabane and owner of the eco-friendly café and food store, Niall Speak is elated to be welcoming the café through his doors.

He commented, “I’m very interested in what the Repair Café is doing and was looking at maybe inviting them along last year to hold a session in the Eco Basket but it never happened. This year, the organisers approached me and I was only too happy to say yes…

“We shall see how this initial café pans out in terms of numbers but I would love to have more situated at the café going forward.”

Repair Café project co-ordinator Caroline added, “We are delighted that Niall has agreed to host our first Strabane café of 2026. We think it’s a match made in heaven and a perfect place to host our volunteer fixers.”

The Repair Café Strabane will take place on January 31 at The Eco Basket between 10.30am and 12.30pm.