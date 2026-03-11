Repairs at Strabane’s closed Alley theatre to start next week

REPAIR work on Strabane’s closed Alley theatre is due to get underway next week.

The theatre has been closed since September following the discovery of an underfloor water leak.

It was later revealed that an closure timeframe of six months, which would have seen the theatre reopen in April, would not be met following a series of inspections and surveys.

A new timeframe has been set for the end of the summer this year.

A report before a meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture committee said a contractor has now been appointed and approved by insurers to undertake the required repair works within the Alley theatre.

Completion

The report said the contractor will be onsite from Monday, March 16.

“The works are scheduled for completion in early summer 2026,” the report added.

“As a precautionary measure the theatre had previously paused taking bookings until September 2026 while the extent of the works was being confirmed.

“The building will reopen during the summer period with soft programming and a full schedule of events recommencing from September 2026 with bookings currently being taken and tickets on sale from then.”