Repairs get underway at Strabane’s historic Royal Mail building

THE news that much-needed repair work has begun at the Strabane Delivery Office on Castle Street has been welcomed.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan previously highlighted the dilapidated state of the historic Grade B2 listed post office which has stood in Strabane for decades.

At the time, Mr McCrossan described the building as an ‘eyesore’, highlighting structural issues and called for the repair of sash windows, maintenance of brickwork, repainting of faded and peeling surfaces, restoration of the historic door surround, removal of dated shuttering and the fixing of defective guttering.

After lobbying Royal Mail to undertake the repairs, Mr McCrossan has praised the organisation for attending to the repairs.

He said, “After lobbying for this work to be done, it’s great to see it finally getting underway on the Old Post Office site.

“This is a Grade B2 listed building, which holds significant historical importance and prominence, and is a well-used building in the heart of the town.

“It is encouraging to see Royal Mail making investment to maintain and improve it.

“Ongoing upkeep of important local buildings like this helps protect our heritage, supports the local economy and keeps our town centres strong.”

Also pleased was Cllr Paul Gallagher who added, “Any work to upgrade the town centre and its historical buildings is always most welcome.

“I’m pleased to see work has gotten underway to one of the town’s most historic buildings.”

It is understood that work is due to be completed, weather permitting, by February 20.