Rescue dogs join search for missing Cookstown man

A CHARITY that deploy dogs to locate vulnerable missing people has joined the search for missing Cookstown man Taylor Stewart.

Utilising qualified search and rescue and victim recovery dogs, dedicated volunteers from K9 Search & Rescue NI spent this morning (Saturday) and last night searching the Cookstown area for the 21-year-old.

Mr Stewart was captured on CCTV in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am on Thursday. This is his last-known whereabouts.

In the surveillance footage, he was wearing blue jeans with a brown belt, a long-sleeved white shirt with a red square pattern and green/brown boots.

Approximately 5ft 8in tall, Mr Stewart is described by police as being of medium build with dark hair and brown eyes.

In a statement on social media, K9 Search & Rescue NI have appealed for any information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor.

“We ask the local community that if anyone has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to please report it to the police as soon as possible,” they said.

‘Increasingly-concerned’

A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday they were becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of the 21-year-old.

They have asked people in Cookstown to check outbuildings, garages, sheds and business premises while providing any information on his whereabouts.

“We thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, and we now want to appeal directly to anyone who may have been out and about in the area at the time Taylor was last seen,” the spokesperson continued.

“Taxi drivers, for example, may have still been transporting New Year’s Eve revellers. If you recognise Taylor from this image, please make contact with us. Even a seemingly insignificant piece of information could help.

“We would also ask that anyone with dashcam, CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, and that key-holders check their premises.

“We know that some buildings may be closed to the public for the holiday season, and Taylor may have sought shelter from the current freezing conditions.”