Researcher reveals tragic tale of Clogher Valley soldier

A CLOGHER Valley soldier has been remembered for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

From 1939 to 1945, countless young men from the North answered the call to defend our values and rescue a world on the brink of tyranny.

Researcher John Dekhane has been delving into the histories of these often forgotten heroes, with the aim of keeping their stories alive.

Among the young men he has been researching is Fusilier William James Gillespie, from Fivemiletown.

Born on March 17, 1907, William was the son of Thomas and Alice Gillespie and one of nine children. His father was a skilled tailor, known for his careful craftsmanship.

William grew up in a loving household, surrounded by siblings and the close-knit community of Tyrone. Sadly, tragedy struck when his mother passed away on November 24, 1918.

lasting scar

William was only 11-years-old, and this devastating loss left a deep and lasting scar that never truly healed.

Years later, William met and found the love of his life, Margaret. After the tragic loss of his mother, this kind-hearted woman from Belfast managed to bring love and joy back into his world.

They married with hopes and dreams of building a family and spending a lifetime together. Yet, fate had other plans for them, as the shadows of war began to loom over Europe.

In the late 1930s, as war against Nazi Germany seemed inevitable, William chose to join the British Army. He became a proud member of the 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Fusiliers, and was ready to fight for the values of liberty, democracy and justice – principles instilled in him from childhood.

In May 1940, William and his brothers-in-arms were part of the desperate rearguard actions during the Allied retreat through Belgium and northern France. As German forces advanced swiftly through the region, the British Expeditionary Force and their allies were pushed back towards the coast.

The retreat to Dunkirk became a frantic race against time to hold the line and protect the troops trapped along the beaches. Approximately 338,000 men managed to evacuate, but William never reached Dunkirk.

On May 19, 1940, amid the chaos of the retreat, William was fatally struck by enemy fire in Belgium. He was only 33-years-old, with so much life ahead and so much to give.

Today, William is buried 558 miles from his hometown of Fivemiletown at Heverlee Military Cemetery, near Brussels in Belgium.

serene

This peaceful and quiet cemetery, set in a serene landscape of gentle greenery and carefully tended grounds, is the final resting place of nearly 1,000 Commonwealth soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the two World Wars.

Each tombstone marks not only a grave – but a story, a voice, a life stolen by two unforgiving wars.

William is also remembered in his beloved hometown of Fivemiletown, where his name is inscribed on the local war memorial, a lasting tribute to his bravery and service. His brothers, David and Samuel, also served during the Second World War and were fortunate to survive.

The Gillespie family’s commitment and dedication stand as a powerful testament to the many Northern Ireland families who gave so much during humanity’s darkest hour.

The story of Fusilier William James Gillespie is one that goes beyond a single life; it echoes the stories and sacrifices of countless young men from Northern Ireland who gave everything they had for everything we have today.

France and Belgium will never forget William James Gillespie, nor the countless Northern Ireland heroes who fought for their freedom, sacrificed their lives for a cause greater than themselves, and now rest in their soil.