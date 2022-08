By Alan Rodgers

THE PSNI have confirmed that the suspected human remains found in the Cappagh Reservoir are those of Damien Heagney.

The remains were removed from the water on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a search of the expansive lake about half a mile from the village

Specialist officers are continuing to search the Cappagh reservoir as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry and there are no further details at present.

The 47 year-old went missing on December 31 last year and the PSNI have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to a prosecution.