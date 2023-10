SOME deep concerns have been raised about a derelict house near Strabane, following a rat infestation.

Speaking out this week residents of Camus Park, off the Liskey Road, claim the house is being left to wreck and ruin for almost a decade, with no-one taking responsibility for its upkeep.

However the situation has come to a head in recent weeks, after the family in the neighbouring property discovered the rats.

Mother-of-two Gemma McNamee who has lived in the adjoining property in Camus Park for 11 years, admitted she remains fearful for her children.

She explained, “A couple of weeks ago my daughter came down one morning and noticed five objects on the living room floor. It was only after we noticed them moving that we realised it was five baby rats which had come down the chimney. It seems like they had come from the roof space next door, through our chimney and tumbled down into my house. We were terrified; where there are baby rats there will be adult rats which carry disease.

“My son has a heart defect and I can’t afford to let him catch anything which would only cause him further pain. I took pictures of the rats and sent them onto the environmental health team in the council, who promised they would come out and look into the matter. That was a few weeks ago and I’ve heard nothing since. It’s not good enough.”

Another long-term Camus resident, Carmel McSorely, who lives on the other side of the property said, “It used to be one of the best wee houses in Camus Park but now I won’t let my grandchildren go anywhere near it, although by the state of it I don’t think they would anyway. You never know what’s hiding in the undergrowth; if that’s what the outside looks like, I dread to think what the inside is like!

“It feels like we’ve been forgotten about.”

Weighing in behind the residents, independent councillor, Raymond Barr added, “The residents of the area have been trying for upwards of ten years to have this problem addressed and I have been trying for months and constantly running into a brick wall to determine ownership or responsibility; one way or another now with the obvious health risks it presents something has to be done.

“Evidence of rats highlights the obvious risks to health and makes it incumbent on local authorities to act swiftly. Local authorities and the owners of the property, should it be a private tenant or financial institution, must share a collective objective to ensure this dwelling is removed or restored because of health risks and structure integrity which also impacts the deteriorating value of adjoining properties.”

A spokesperson for council confirmed that a complaint has been received by its Environmental Health Department in relation to the vacant privately-owned property. They said, “The matter is currently under investigation by council and Northern Ireland Housing Executive. While council does not provide a pest control service, its Environmental Health team will use enforcement powers available to it when necessary.”