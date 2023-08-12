Residents’ delight as Lidl development to finish by year’s end

THE new Lidl development in Strabane could be finished by Christmas – much to the delight of local residents, who say they have been plagued by excessive noise and dust during construction.

Work recently recommenced at the former Strabane Retail Park site by the German supermarket firm, which is expected to cost upwards of £6million.

However, some of the residents of Abercorn Cottages, the area most affected by the work, remarked that they had been unable to sit outside during warm weather or even open their windows, such was the burgeoning dust and noise levels.

This week though, Lidl has confirmed that the new superstore in on track for completion by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Construction of our new Lidl store in Strabane Retail Park is now underway and we are looking forward to welcoming the Strabane community to this innovative, state-of-the-art store in late 2023.”

Independent councillor Raymond Barr, who has been working closely with residents to seek a solution to the disruptions issues said that residents will be happy at this news.

Cllr Barr said, “Residents will be very glad to hear that the work is coming to an end and that their lives can go back to normal sooner rather than later.

“I hope the worst of the work has been done and that the people who live in Abercorn Cottages will not be as heavily disrupted as they have been in the past.”

Following receipt of earlier complaints to council an officer from the Environmental Health visited the site and was in contact with the construction company involved in the development.

A spokesperson for council commented at the time, “The construction company has been reminded of their obligations to control and monitor noise and dust in accordance with the Construction Environmental Management Plan which was submitted in support of a planning application for the site. The Environmental Health Service will continue to monitor construction activity at the site to determine if there is formal action that needs to be taken.”