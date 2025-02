Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is inviting residents in Beragh and Trillick to have their say on the future provision of play parks in these areas.

The consultation is being undertaken as part of the council’s Play Park Strategy, which has seen the enhancement of a number of play parks across the district.

Two public events will be held to provide residents with the opportunity to share their views, as follows.

Beragh Ward: Wednesday, February 19, at 8pm in Beragh Care and Development Association.

Trillick Ward: Wednesday, February 26, at 8pm in Trillick Enterprise Leisure Centre.

Residents can also submit their views through the online survey available on the Play Parks section of the council website.

Encouraging residents to take part in the consultation, the Chair of the Council, UUP Councillor John McClaughry, said: “It is important that residents in the Beragh and Trillick Wards have their say in these consultations as your views will help to inform decisions on play provision in your local area.

“The council aims to provide play facilities that meet the needs of the local community, and the Play Park consultations are a key method to help us to achieve this.”

The online consultation for the Beragh Ward closes on Wednesday, February 26 at 5pm, and the Trillick Ward Consultation closes on Wednesday, March 5 at 5pm.

For further information, contact the Play Parks Team at playparks@fermanaghomagh.com, or call 0300 303 1777.