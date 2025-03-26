Residents of Stewartstown road say no to Irish street sign

Residents of a street in a Tyrone village have said no to a new Irish language street sign.

All recent requests for dual-language English-Irish street signage in Mid Ulster have been approved, with the exception of Chambre Park, Stewartstown, where only 36 per cent of residents who did express a view were in favour of such provision.

In all, 41 survey letters were sent to Chambre Park residents, and only 12 returned. Of those letters returned, one was invalid, four were in favour of bilingual street signage, and seven against – well short of the 51 per cent majority required.

At Lurgaboy Lane, Dungannon, 48 survey letters were issued, and only 17 returned.

One was invalid, 14 were in favour of bilingual signage, and two were against.

With an 88 per cent majority, Lurgaboy Lane met the test for dual-language street signage.

In Roughan Place, Coalisland, 13 survey letters were issued. Seven were returned, with one deemed invalid, six in favour and none against. That’s a 100 per cent majority of those residents who did express a view on the matter.

In Pinewood Manor, Ballygawley, 27 survey letters were sent, and eight returned. All were in favour of such signage.

Consequently, Irish-English street signage will be provided at Pinewood Manor, Ballygawley, Roughan Place, Coalisland, and Lurgaboy Lane, Dungannon, and there will be no such provision at Chambre Park, Stewartstown.