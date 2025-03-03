Residents oppose huge solar farm between Omagh and Ballygawley

RESIDENTS along the A5 road between Omagh and Ballygawley have voiced strong objections to a proposed solar panel farm being erected near their homes.

In November of last year a planning permission form was lodged with the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for 1,360 solar panels to be installed on the Curr Road, beside the A5 Diner.

The application was made under the design of Noel Franey Architectural Design Services and consultation is currently open until March 18.

In the initial application it was stated that the solar panels would be placed on the roof of the diner, however designers later clarified that the project would be frame mounted, adding that the energy will be used to power the A5 Diner and excess energy would be sold back to the national grid.

However since that planning application was first submitted there have been six objections from five local residents about the panels and their proximity to people’s land.

One nearby resident and farmer raised concerns about the environmental impacts amid further losses of land from the proposed A5 redevelopment route.

“Due to the proposed new A5 dual carriageway a significant amount of productive agricultural land will be lost to production,” he stated.

“In my opinion every effort should be made to minimise the loss of such land.

He added, “I have also read that such developments negatively impact wildlife.

“This site is in the flightpath of migratory birds and there is currently a rich variety of wildlife in the area, including buzzards, lapwing, ducks and bats. It is also in close proximity to the Routingburn River which is a valuable salmon spawning area and is currently being closely managed by the Rivers Agency.”

Another resident also suggested that the installation of these solar panels would ‘significantly alter the visual landscape of the area.’

“I am concerned that the installation of solar panels near my property could negatively impact the value of my home,” they said. “Given the size and scope of the project, it is possible that the visual impact and any associated disruptions during installation could deter potential buyers in the future.

The local person also raised concerned about the lack of correspondence with residents.

“I believe that the consultation process for this application has been insufficient.

“As a local resident, I feel that there has not been adequate communication or engagement with the community regarding this development.

“While I fully support the transition to renewable energy sources, I strongly believe that this particular development is unsuitable for the location in question. I respectfully urge you to reconsider the application and take into account the concerns raised by local residents.”

The consultation into the proposal remains open until March 18.