Residents shocked by suspected shooting incident near Omagh

RESIDENTS in the Castletown Road area outside Omagh have been left ‘deeply shaken’ after gunshots were reportedly fired outside a property late on Tuesday night.

The frightening incident unfolded shortly before 11pm, when locals heard what they believed to be gunfire.

Looking out from a house window, residents reported seeing two men standing some distance away.

A third shot was then fired into the air, before both men climbed into a small silver or grey car and left the area.

A short time later, a fourth shot was also reported nearby.

The PSNI have this week been carrying out door-to-door enquiries, as they work to piece together exactly what happened.

Two people were said to have been inside the targeted property at the time of the incident.

Detectives say they are keeping an open mind regarding the motive, although they do not believe what happened was in any way linked to drugs.

The Castletown Road area is a quiet rural area situated in a scenic location between Omagh and Newtownstewart.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said the community would be shocked by what had occurred.

“My thoughts are with those who were involved in what happened on the Castletown Road last night,” he said. “This is a rural and peaceful community where people go about their business privately. For this kind of incident to happen is deeply unsettling and unwelcome.”

A nearby resident told the Ulster Herald they heard cars outside around the time of the reports.

“I heard a car door closing and the vehicle driving off, but no gunshots,” they said.

“You would hear shots around here occasionally from hunting, but never at night and never at this time of year.

“I’ve lived here for more than 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened before. It’s shocking.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information — or dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area — to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1502 of 02/12/25, or to submit details online via the PSNI reporting portal.