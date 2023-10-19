Residents to meet council over ‘unbearable’ smell

A RESIDENTS’ group set up to highlight the ‘unbearable smell’ from a neighbouring mushroom facility in Killeeshil is to meet with Mid Ulster District Council next week.

The Cabragh Concerned Residents Association (CCRA) is calling for urgent action to address the problem of what they describe as the ‘vile odour’ coming from the Northway Mushroom facility on the Aghnagar Road.

Just last week, the Killeeshil GAA club called off a minor team coaching session due to the stench.

Group member, Maria Nugent, said that they had been treated ‘appallingly’ by statutory agencies responsible for examining and addressing the issue.

“The people of Killeeshil have had enough of the smell and are very resolute about the need for action to address what’s happening here,” she said.

“Our community is together on our calls for something to be done. This has been going on for four years and the whole area is supportive of the absolute necessity to get action.”

A number of councillors are expected to attend the meeting, which takes place on Friday, October 27.

The scheme by Northway Mushrooms has involved a £25 million investment and the company says it has resulted in a substantial number of direct and indirect jobs.

“The site plays a critical role in the agri-food industry, both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, by supplying high quality substrate which helps the mushroom sector maintain its status as best in class,” a spokesperson said.

“Before construction, the plant went through an extensive planning process. Since it became operational in 2019, Northway Mushrooms has continued to invest heavily in the site to establish and maintain a world-class facility which uses market-leading technology.”

The company went on to say that it is aware of concerns having been raised and adds that it is ‘engaging regularly’ with local stakeholders.

“In recent months, this has included an in-person meeting with residents at the plant, which was attended by the company’s Senior Management Team and members of the Board of Directors.

“Northway Mushrooms is committed to engaging with all stakeholders on an ongoing basis to ensure any concerns are addressed,” the spokesperson said.