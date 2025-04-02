Restoration plans for Strabane, Castlederg and Sion war memorials

THREE war memorials in Tyrone are to be repaired and restored as part of a new project.

The memorials in Strabane, Castlederg and Sion Mills honour those from the areas killed in the First and Second World Wars.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has secured funding for the restoration project from the PEACEPLUS programme, which is supported by the European Union, the British Government, Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The programme is designed to ‘support peace and prosperity’ across the North and the border counties.

The council has issued a tender for a Conservation Architect led Integrated Consultant Team to carry out the restoration and repair works on the three Tyrone memorials, along with the war memorial at the Diamond in Derry’s city centre.

There is no indication on the tender of the estimated value of the project.