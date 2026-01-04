Restricted driver caught speeding at 90mph in Moy

A restricted driver has been caught driving at close to 90mph in icy conditions in Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesperson said the driver, who only passed his test last September and is restricted to speeds of 45pmh, was observed in recent days driving through Moy.

“He decided to overtake numerous members of the public at close to 90mph,” said the spokesperson.

“When stopped, it was discovered that he had only passed his driving test in September. As an ‘R’ driver he shouldn’t have been travelling any faster than 45mph. It also turns out that there was no insurance on the car.

“This inexperienced driver not only put himself and his friends at risk, he put other members of the public at risk.

“His car was seized and he will have to attend court in the near future where he faces the prospect of losing his driving licence.”