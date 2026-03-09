Important phase this month for multi-million Omagh roads scheme

A MAJOR £4.5million scheme to upgrade roads en route to the new Strule Shared Education Campus is set to reach an important milestone later this month.

Recently there has been severe traffic congestion in the vicinity of Lisanelly Avenue, Mountfield Road and the Gortin Road and motorists had been warned to expect disruption in the area until the end of August.

While it is expected that work in the area will continue during the coming months, the Department for Infrastructure has now said that the works on the Lisanelly and Mountfield Road will be largely complete by the end of this month.

Resurfacing has been programmed to then take place in April and it is anticipated that this next phase will result in some full road closures.

Senior roads service official in the Western Division, Harry Gallagher, said that the work had been complicated due to the ‘mass’ of utilitiy services which are under the ground.

Wider footways

Speaking at an event last week on the future of Omagh town centre, he said that the scheme would also include wider footways from the Grange Park out towards the Gortin Road, as well as a cycleway and other amenities. A footpath will also be provided on the east side of the road for the first time.

Mr Gallagher said that a feature of the work would be extensive tree planting . These new trees will replace those which have been removed to make way for the new road, many almost a century old.

Representatives from the DFI are due to meet with local councillors later this month to discuss a range of roads-related issues, and it is expected that these will include the ongoing disruption along the Gortin Road.