A resurfacing scheme at Crevenagh Road Roundabout, Omagh is due to commence on Friday night, 10 November 2023.

The work includes carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of the Crevenagh Road Roundabout and a short distance on all approach roads.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a full road closure from 8.00pm on Friday, November 10 to 6.00pm on Saturday, November 11 and again from 8.00pm on Friday, November 17 to 6.00pm on Sunday, November 19 with occasional works during the week at off peak times only.

During these periods signed diversions will be in place as follows: South bound traffic diverted via Dublin Road. nNorth bound traffic diverted via Bankmore Road, Cranny Road, Donaghanie Road and B4 Hospital Road

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Completion of the work by Sunday, November 19 2023 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.