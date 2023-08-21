Resurfacing works for Crevenagh Road, Omagh

A resurfacing scheme for A505 Crevenagh Road, Omagh, began today (August 21) and will continue during work hour until Saturday, August 26.

The works includes resurfacing 450 metres of the carriageway from Crevenagh Road Roundabout to Campsie Road Roundabout.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure at times from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm from Monday 21 August to Saturday 26 August 2023 otherwise a Traffic Control System will be operational.

Advertisement

During the closure a two way diversion will be in place along Dublin Road to Campsie Road.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimize inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated.

Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni(external link opens in a new window / tab).