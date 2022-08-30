Reunion Planned For Porter’s Factory Workers

A REUNION for the workers of one of Strabane’s most well-known factories is finally due to take place this weekend following years of talking and the pandemic.

Porter’s Factory, or to give the business its full title ‘HG Porter and Co Ltd’, the iconic red-bricked building stands sentry on the Derry Road, where it has been since the factory opened its doors in 1907.

A third generation family business, Porter’s was a major employer in the town, manufacturing men’s and boys pyjamas up until its unfortunate close 91 years after it first opened.

Later that year, it reopened with a reduced workforce but mounting competition saw the factory finally shut for good in 2003.

One of the reunion’s organisers, Mary McIntyre, reflected on her time at Porter’s.

“The closure of the factory was a crushing blow to an economy which was already one of Europe’s unemployment black spots,” she said.

“As I walk past it almost daily I reflect, like many generations of local families some of whom spent almost half a century working there. It has seen many overhauls and two extensions in the 80s giving employment to approximately 150 employees who came from far and near, many walking or cycling to start a long day, before making their journey home in the evening.

“A reunion has been talked about a few times down the years, with the recent Covid pandemic putting it on hold indefinitely. However, the date has now been set Saturday, September 3 at 7.30pm in the Fir Trees Hotel.

“We look forward to seeing as many past employees as possible on the night with music by a local DJ Rob Coyle and refreshments available.”

Mary added, “Tickets are £10/€10 and are available from John Hannigans shop Barrack Street or from myself or my fellow organisers Vivienne Merritt and Patricia Hamilton. We’re looking forward to a wonderful night of music, merriment and memories.”